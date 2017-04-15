  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 6, 2019
This week’s theme
Words borrowed (adopted) from other languages

This week’s words
cordillera
bondieuserie
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bondieuserie

PRONUNCIATION:
(bon-DYOO-zuh-ree)

MEANING:
noun: A piece of banal religious art, devotional object, ornament, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French bondieuserie (religious knick-knack), from bon (good) + dieu (god). Earliest documented use: 1941.

USAGE:
“Extant churches were ‘cleansed’, stripped of altars, stained glass, paintings, and dubious bondieuserie.”
Jonathan Meades; Vatican II and Architecture’s Wild Men; The Spectator (London, UK); Apr 15, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The perfection of a clock is not to go fast, but to be accurate. -Luc de Clapiers, marquis de Vauvenargues, moralist and essayist (6 Aug 1715-1747)

