bondieuserie PRONUNCIATION: (bon-DYOO-zuh-ree)

MEANING: noun: A piece of banal religious art, devotional object, ornament, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French bondieuserie (religious knick-knack), from bon (good) + dieu (god). Earliest documented use: 1941.

USAGE: “Extant churches were ‘cleansed’, stripped of altars, stained glass, paintings, and dubious bondieuserie.”

Jonathan Meades; Vatican II and Architecture’s Wild Men; The Spectator (London, UK); Apr 15, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The perfection of a clock is not to go fast, but to be accurate. -Luc de Clapiers, marquis de Vauvenargues, moralist and essayist (6 Aug 1715-1747)





