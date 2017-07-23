

Aug 9, 2019 This week’s theme

Words borrowed (adopted) from other languages



This week’s words

cordillera

bondieuserie

pareidolia

akratic

satyagraha



Colin Kaepernick Image: Nike Words borrowed (adopted) from other languages A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



satyagraha PRONUNCIATION: (suh-TYAH-gruh-uh, sut-YAH-gru-ha)

MEANING: noun: The policy of passive nonviolent resistance as a protest against injustice.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) in India’s freedom struggle, from Sanskrit satyagraha, from satyam (truth) + agraha (determination, insistence), ultimately from the Indo-European root ghrebh- (to seize or reach), which also gave us grasp and grab. Earliest documented use: 1920.

USAGE:

“His sideline satyagraha, designed to bring attention to civil rights violations and disparities in treatment from law enforcement in this country, makes him unemployable in a league that frowns upon individuality, and values compliance and conformity from its players.”

Christopher L. Gasper; Kaepernick Saga Cuts Against the Grain; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jul 23, 2017.



See more usage examples of “Colin Kaepernick is an NFL pariah . His stand for social justice by taking a knee during the national anthem last season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers has left him sitting on his couch as NFL training camps commence this week.“His sideline satyagraha, designed to bring attention to civil rights violations and disparities in treatment from law enforcement in this country, makes him unemployable in a league that frowns upon individuality, and values compliance and conformity from its players.”Christopher L. Gasper; Kaepernick Saga Cuts Against the Grain;(Massachusetts); Jul 23, 2017.See more usage examples of satyagraha in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. Travers, author (9 Aug 1899-1996)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate