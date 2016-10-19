

airhead PRONUNCIATION: (AIR-hed)

MEANING: noun:

1. An area in a hostile territory, secured for bringing in supplies and personnel by air.

2. A silly or unintelligent person.

3. A horizontal channel created to provide ventilation in a mine.

ETYMOLOGY:

For 2: From the metaphorical notion that a person’s head contains only air. Earliest documented use: 1971.

USAGE:

Ken Cranefield: Pilot Badly Wounded Dropping Supplies Over Arnhem in 1944; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 19, 2016.



“Jeff Spicoli, the surfing-obsessed truant ... may have been an airhead, but he had a vocabulary. Things he enjoyed were ‘gnarly’ or ‘humongous’.”

Glenn Kenny; The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe; The New York Times; Aug 16, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When one has been threatened with a great injustice, one accepts a smaller as a favour. -Jane Welsh Carlyle, letter writer (14 Jan 1801-1866)





