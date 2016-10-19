|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 14, 2025This week’s theme
Words with double lives
This week’s words
airhead
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
airhead
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An area in a hostile territory, secured for bringing in supplies and personnel by air.
2. A silly or unintelligent person.
3. A horizontal channel created to provide ventilation in a mine.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: From air + beachhead. Earliest documented use: 1943. Also see bridgehead.
For 2: From the metaphorical notion that a person’s head contains only air. Earliest documented use: 1971.
For 3: From air + head (source of a channel). Earliest documented use: 1817.
USAGE:
“As the Allied armies advanced east, the Dakotas landed at recently captured German airfields and finally at Brussels, which became a major airhead.”
Ken Cranefield: Pilot Badly Wounded Dropping Supplies Over Arnhem in 1944; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 19, 2016.
“Jeff Spicoli, the surfing-obsessed truant ... may have been an airhead, but he had a vocabulary. Things he enjoyed were ‘gnarly’ or ‘humongous’.”
Glenn Kenny; The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe; The New York Times; Aug 16, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When one has been threatened with a great injustice, one accepts a smaller as a favour. -Jane Welsh Carlyle, letter writer (14 Jan 1801-1866)
|
