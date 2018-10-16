

monophagy PRONUNCIATION: (muh-NAH-fuh-jee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The eating of only one kind of food.

2. The act of eating alone.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek mono- (one) + -phagy (eating). Earliest documented use: 1625.

USAGE: “I feel your pain, but monophagy isn’t a diet that anyone is recommending. ... Mike Roman, from Hackensack, New Jersey, says he has eaten a plain cheese pizza for dinner every night for the past 37 years, since he was four.”

That’s Monophagous: the Woman Who Drinks Nothing but Pepsi and Has Done for the Past 64 Years; The Guardian (London, UK); Oct 16, 2018.



“Monophagy makes a man melancholy and unsocial. ... If a man dines alone, and has a good dinner, how can he praise it properly if he does not praise it on the spot.”

George Webbe Dasent; Three to One, Vol. 2; Chapman and Hall; 1872.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is not what we do, but also what we do not do, for which we are accountable. -Moliere, actor and playwright (15 Jan 1622-1673)





