Jan 17, 2025This week’s theme
Words with double lives
This week’s words
automania
airhead
monophagy
secular
wonky
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wonky
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Unreliable; unsteady; not working properly.
2. Concerned with minute details in a field; nerdy.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: Of uncertain origin, perhaps from dialectal wanky, alteration of wankle, from Old English wancol (unsteady).Earliest documented use: 1919.
For 2: Of uncertain origin, perhaps related to the first term or the term wanky. Earliest documented use: 1978.
USAGE:
“Even in buildings that have light and motion sensors, the technology is notoriously wonky: They can turn off the lights if someone is standing still or working at a computer.”
Erica Langston; Dim-Witted; Mother Jones (San Francisco); Nov/Dec 2016.
“As wonky as they are, the Gateses quickly realized that the social part of the foundation was vital. ... [Melinda] once recounted Bill’s observation: ‘I’m starting to realize that talking to people about tuberculosis at a cocktail party doesn’t go so well.’”
Laura Brown; The Savior in Seattle; Harper’s Bazaar (New York); Sep 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition -- the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth. -Michelle Obama, lawyer, former first lady of the US (b. 17 Jan 1964)
|
