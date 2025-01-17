

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



wonky PRONUNCIATION: (WONG-kee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Unreliable; unsteady; not working properly.

2. Concerned with minute details in a field; nerdy.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: Of uncertain origin, perhaps from dialectal wanky, alteration of wankle, from Old English wancol (unsteady).Earliest documented use: 1919.

For 2: Of uncertain origin, perhaps related to the first term or the term wanky. Earliest documented use: 1978.

USAGE: “Even in buildings that have light and motion sensors, the technology is notoriously wonky: They can turn off the lights if someone is standing still or working at a computer.”

Erica Langston; Dim-Witted; Mother Jones (San Francisco); Nov/Dec 2016.



“As wonky as they are, the Gateses quickly realized that the social part of the foundation was vital. ... [Melinda] once recounted Bill’s observation: ‘I’m starting to realize that talking to people about tuberculosis at a cocktail party doesn’t go so well.’”

Laura Brown; The Savior in Seattle; Harper’s Bazaar (New York); Sep 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition -- the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth. -Michelle Obama, lawyer, former first lady of the US (b. 17 Jan 1964)





