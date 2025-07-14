

Jul 14, 2025 This week’s theme

Biblical idioms



This week’s words

Adam and Eve



Adam and Eve (between 1597 & 1600) Art: Peter Paul Rubens

Previous week’s theme

Words related to colors Biblical idioms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Last month, when I featured a week of kings who became words one of those was Herod. I had mentioned that the Massacre of the Innocents is generally considered apocryphal.



A reader challenged me with Matthew 2:16. When I pointed out historians’ skepticism, he quickly admitted some Biblical tales may be more allegory than fact.



I’ve read the Bible and I was struck by how many vivid idioms have seeped into English. This week, we’ll unpack five of them. Adam and Eve PRONUNCIATION: (AD-uhm uhn/uhnd EEV)

MEANING: noun:

1. A beginning.

2. A set of ancestors or founders.

ETYMOLOGY: After the first humans in the Biblical account. Earliest documented use: 1789. See also: Adam’s ale and adamite

USAGE: “If we grant that the Adam and Eve of American poetry, Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson, invented the modern poetic sequence ... then it seems natural that every American poet since has at least attempted a long poem to contend with and extend the work of their progenitors.”

Jeffrey Skinner; Writing the Poetic Sequence; The Writer (Manchester, UK); Feb 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Literature encourages tolerance -- bigots and fanatics seldom have any use for the arts, because they're so preoccupied with their beliefs and actions that they can't see them also as possibilities. -Northrop Frye, writer and critic (14 Jul 1912-1991)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate