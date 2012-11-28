|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 18, 2025This week’s theme
Biblical idioms
This week’s words
Adam and Eve
mess of pottage
salt of the earth
writing on the wall
feet of clay
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
feet of clay
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A hidden weakness or flaw in someone otherwise strong and admired.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English fot (foot) + claeg (clay). Earliest documented use: 1814.
NOTES:
In the Biblical story narrated in Daniel 2, King Nebuchadnezzar has a dream in which he sees a huge statue. Its head is gold, chest and arms silver, belly and thighs bronze, legs iron, and feet partly iron and partly clay. Daniel interprets the dream as signifying the weakness of the kingdom. See also: Achilles’ heel.
USAGE:
“We’re used to learning our heroes have feet of clay, that they dope or drive drunk or cheat on their spouses.”
Charlie Gillis; Liar, Liar, Lance on Fire; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Nov 28, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man who takes away another man's freedom is a prisoner of hatred, he is locked behind the bars of prejudice and narrow-mindedness. -Nelson Mandela, activist, South African president, Nobel laureate (18 Jul 1918-2013)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith