A.Word.A.Day

feet of clay

PRONUNCIATION:

(FEET ov KLAY)

MEANING:

noun: A hidden weakness or flaw in someone otherwise strong and admired.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old English fot (foot) + claeg (clay). Earliest documented use: 1814.

NOTES:

In the Biblical story narrated in Daniel 2, King Nebuchadnezzar has a dream in which he sees a huge statue. Its head is gold, chest and arms silver, belly and thighs bronze, legs iron, and feet partly iron and partly clay. Daniel interprets the dream as signifying the weakness of the kingdom. See also: Achilles’ heel

USAGE:

“We’re used to learning our heroes have feet of clay, that they dope or drive drunk or cheat on their spouses.”

Charlie Gillis; Liar, Liar, Lance on Fire; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Nov 28, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: