|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 17, 2025This week’s theme
Biblical idioms
This week’s words
mess of pottage
salt of the earth
writing on the wall
Belshazzar’s feast (Daniel 5:5), 1636
Art: Rembrandt
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
writing on the wall
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A clear sign of impending decline or disaster.
ETYMOLOGY:
From write, from Old English writan + wall, from Old English weall, from Latin vallum (rampart), from vallus (stake). Earliest documented use: 1663.
NOTES:
In the Biblical story told in Daniel 5, the haughty King Belshazzar throws a big party. While everyone is feasting, a disembodied hand appears and writes a warning on the wall. The term is also used in the form handwriting on the wall.
The moral of the story: At a party, read the room. Also, read the doom.
USAGE:
“My mother, her sister, and parents arrived in 1934 from Germany; my grandmother saw the writing on the wall early. Nobody else in her family was persuaded that Hitler’s rise was not a temporary aberration, and they stayed behind.”
Liora Moriel; The New Revisioning; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); Jun 26, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are stars whose radiance is visible on Earth though they have long been extinct. There are people whose brilliance continues to light the world though they are no longer among the living. These lights are particularly bright when the night is dark. They light the way for humankind. -Hannah Senesh, poet, playwright, and paratrooper (17 Jul 1921-1944)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith