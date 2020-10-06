|
A.Word.A.Day
May 30, 2025This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
Aaron's rod
chef's kiss
rat's nest
devil's tattoo
Adam's ale
“Keeping ‘Adam’s Ale’ Up to Par!”
Dow Chemical ad for activated carbon water filtration
Image: Science History Institute
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Adam’s ale
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Water.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to the biblical Adam for whom the only drink available was water. Earliest documented use: 1643.
NOTES:
Adam’s ale is plain old water, the original beverage. Ye Olde Watering Hole in the Garden of Eden had just one item on tap: Adam’s ale. A true Hobson’s choice. One wonders why they didn’t at least offer apple... cider? Adam has given his name to another term, adamite, though adamantine has nothing to do with him.
USAGE:
“The Autozaza drinking hole sticks to Adam’s ale but spices up the aqua with various vegetable undertones.”
Barry Davis; Once Upon an Apple; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Oct 6, 2023.
“Malaysia is a country that is blessed with an abundance of water sources. Instead of looking after this Adam’s ale, we abuse it.”
Water Pollution, Again?; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Oct 6, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Your love to me was like an unread book. -Countee Cullen, poet, novelist, and playwright (30 May 1903-1946)
