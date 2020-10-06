A.Word.A.Day

Adam’s ale

MEANING:

noun: Water.

Alluding to the biblical Adam for whom the only drink available was water. Earliest documented use: 1643.

Adam’s ale is plain old water, the original beverage. Ye Olde Watering Hole in the Garden of Eden had just one item on tap: Adam’s ale. A true Hobson’s choice . One wonders why they didn’t at least offer apple... cider? Adam has given his name to another term, adamite , though adamantine has nothing to do with him.

“The Autozaza drinking hole sticks to Adam’s ale but spices up the aqua with various vegetable undertones.”

Barry Davis; Once Upon an Apple; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Oct 6, 2023.



“Malaysia is a country that is blessed with an abundance of water sources. Instead of looking after this Adam’s ale, we abuse it.”

Water Pollution, Again?; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Oct 6, 2020.

