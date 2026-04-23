|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 23, 2026This week’s theme
Words found in poetry
This week’s words
swound
viand
adamantine
Vincenzo Cappello, c. 1550/1560
Art: Titian
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
adamantine
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Unyielding; inflexibly firm.
2. Resembling adamant or diamond in hardness or luster.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin adamant (hard metal, steel, diamond, etc.), from Greek adamas (adamant), from a- (not) + daman (to conquer). Earliest documented use: around 1225.
USAGE:
“To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire,
Who durst defy th’ Omnipotent to arms.”
John Milton; Paradise Lost; 1667.
See more usage examples of adamantine in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:But man, proud man, / Dressed in a little brief authority, ... Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven / As make the angels weep. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith