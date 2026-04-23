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Apr 23, 2026
This week’s theme
Words found in poetry

This week’s words
swale
swound
viand
adamantine
adamantine
Vincenzo Cappello, c. 1550/1560
Art: Titian

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adamantine

PRONUNCIATION:
(ad-uh-MAN-teen/tin)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Unyielding; inflexibly firm.
2. Resembling adamant or diamond in hardness or luster.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin adamant (hard metal, steel, diamond, etc.), from Greek adamas (adamant), from a- (not) + daman (to conquer). Earliest documented use: around 1225.

USAGE:
“To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire,
Who durst defy th’ Omnipotent to arms.”
John Milton; Paradise Lost; 1667.

See more usage examples of adamantine in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
But man, proud man, / Dressed in a little brief authority, ... Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven / As make the angels weep. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)

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