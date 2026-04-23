

Apr 23, 2026 This week’s theme

Words found in poetry



This week’s words

swale

swound

viand

adamantine



Vincenzo Cappello, c. 1550/1560 Art: Titian

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adamantine PRONUNCIATION: (ad-uh-MAN-teen/tin)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Unyielding; inflexibly firm.

2. Resembling adamant or diamond in hardness or luster.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin adamant (hard metal, steel, diamond, etc.), from Greek adamas (adamant), from a- (not) + daman (to conquer). Earliest documented use: around 1225.

USAGE:

In adamantine chains and penal fire,

Who durst defy th’ Omnipotent to arms.”

John Milton; Paradise Lost; 1667.



See more usage examples of “To bottomless perdition, there to dwellIn adamantine chains and penal fire,Who durst defy th’ Omnipotent to arms.”John Milton;; 1667.See more usage examples of adamantine in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: But man, proud man, / Dressed in a little brief authority, ... Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven / As make the angels weep. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)





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