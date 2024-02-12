  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 27, 2025
This week’s theme
Whose what?

This week’s words
Aaron's rod
chef's kiss
chefs_kiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

chef’s kiss

PRONUNCIATION:
(chefs KIS)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A gesture made by kissing one’s fingertip(s) and thumb and spreading them outward.
2. Something or someone considered excellent or perfect.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a stereotypical Italian chef’s gesture upon tasting a flawless dish. Earliest documented use: 1975

NOTES:
The term is from the Italian gesture al bacio (as good as a kiss), typically made by a chef to express culinary triumph. It was popularized in the post-WWII US through food ads.

USAGE:
“This look was another smash hit in my opinion. Overall, this outfit was a chef’s kiss.”
Abby Jarrett; Star Wars and Nip Slips?; The Battalion (College, Texas); Feb 12, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Compassion is not weakness and concern for the unfortunate is not socialism. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)

