May 27, 2025This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
chef's kiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chef’s kiss
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A gesture made by kissing one’s fingertip(s) and thumb and spreading them outward.
2. Something or someone considered excellent or perfect.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a stereotypical Italian chef’s gesture upon tasting a flawless dish. Earliest documented use: 1975
NOTES:
The term is from the Italian gesture al bacio (as good as a kiss), typically made by a chef to express culinary triumph. It was popularized in the post-WWII US through food ads.
USAGE:
“This look was another smash hit in my opinion. Overall, this outfit was a chef’s kiss.”
Abby Jarrett; Star Wars and Nip Slips?; The Battalion (College, Texas); Feb 12, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Compassion is not weakness and concern for the unfortunate is not socialism. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)
