chef's kiss



chef’s kiss PRONUNCIATION: (chefs KIS)

MEANING: noun:

1. A gesture made by kissing one’s fingertip(s) and thumb and spreading them outward.

2. Something or someone considered excellent or perfect.

ETYMOLOGY: Alluding to a stereotypical Italian chef’s gesture upon tasting a flawless dish. Earliest documented use: 1975

NOTES: The term is from the Italian gesture al bacio (as good as a kiss), typically made by a chef to express culinary triumph. It was popularized in the post-WWII US through food ads.

USAGE:

Abby Jarrett; Star Wars and Nip Slips?; The Battalion (College, Texas); Feb 12, 2024.



Abby Jarrett; Star Wars and Nip Slips?; The Battalion (College, Texas); Feb 12, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Compassion is not weakness and concern for the unfortunate is not socialism. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)





