May 28, 2025
This week’s theme
Whose what?

This week’s words
Aaron's rod
chef's kiss
rat's nest
Cables in a broadcasting van
Photo: Gael Mace / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

rat’s nest

PRONUNCIATION:
(RATS nest)

MEANING:
noun: A confused mess.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the messiness typically found in a rat’s living quarters. Earliest documented use: 1850. A synonym is mare’s nest.

USAGE:
“If you look at a map of pipelines in America, you will be struck by the rat’s nest that covers the Gulf Coast.”
Lawrence Wright; The Glut Economy; The New Yorker; Jan 01, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves. -William Pitt, British prime minister (28 May 1759-1806)

