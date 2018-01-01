|
A.Word.A.Day
May 28, 2025This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
chef's kiss
rat's nest
Cables in a broadcasting van
Photo: Photo: Gael Mace / Wikimedia>
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rat’s nest
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A confused mess.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the messiness typically found in a rat’s living quarters. Earliest documented use: 1850. A synonym is mare’s nest.
USAGE:
“If you look at a map of pipelines in America, you will be struck by the rat’s nest that covers the Gulf Coast.”
Lawrence Wright; The Glut Economy; The New Yorker; Jan 01, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves. -William Pitt, British prime minister (28 May 1759-1806)
|
