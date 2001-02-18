A.Word.A.Day

zounds

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

interjection: Used to express surprise or indignation.

ETYMOLOGY:

Contraction of God’s wounds! Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:

“Zounds, you may be saying, it’s disheartening to think that the esteemed Jersey columnist would have stooped to that.”

Neil Genzlinger; Sometimes the Medium Is the Message; The New York Times; Feb 18, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: