  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 17, 2021
This week’s theme
Contractions

This week’s words
bolshie
lackadaisical
blitz
zounds
Make a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

zounds

PRONUNCIATION:
(zaundz)

MEANING:
interjection: Used to express surprise or indignation.

ETYMOLOGY:
Contraction of God’s wounds! Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:
“Zounds, you may be saying, it’s disheartening to think that the esteemed Jersey columnist would have stooped to that.”
Neil Genzlinger; Sometimes the Medium Is the Message; The New York Times; Feb 18, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Just as appetite comes by eating so work brings inspiration. -Igor Stravinsky, composer (17 Jun 1882-1971)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith