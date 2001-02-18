|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 17, 2021This week’s theme
Contractions
This week’s words
lackadaisical
blitz
zounds
Make a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zounds
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
interjection: Used to express surprise or indignation.
ETYMOLOGY:
Contraction of God’s wounds! Earliest documented use: 1593.
USAGE:
“Zounds, you may be saying, it’s disheartening to think that the esteemed Jersey columnist would have stooped to that.”
Neil Genzlinger; Sometimes the Medium Is the Message; The New York Times; Feb 18, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Just as appetite comes by eating so work brings inspiration. -Igor Stravinsky, composer (17 Jun 1882-1971)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith