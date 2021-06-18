|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jun 18, 2021
Contractions
This week’s words
bolshie
lackadaisical
blitz
zounds
extrality
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
extrality
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Exemption from local laws: the privilege of living in a foreign country, but subject only to the home country’s jurisdiction.
ETYMOLOGY:
A contraction of extraterritoriality, from Latin extra- (outside) + territorium (land around a town), from terra (land). Earliest documented use: 1925.
USAGE:
“Numerous Americans ... went to great lengths to seek exemption from US jurisdiction, preferring to deal with the Chinese authorities; in the 1920s, American missionaries even asked the State Department to have extrality suspended -- without success.”
Lucian W. Pye; Recent Books on International Relations; Foreign Affairs (New York); Jan/Feb 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The problem with being sure that God is on your side is that you can't change your mind, because God sure isn't going to change His. -Roger Ebert, film-critic (18 Jun 1942-2013)
