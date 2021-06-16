  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 16, 2021
Contractions

blitz
People sheltering in the Elephant and Castle Underground Station during the London Blitz, Nov 1940
with Anu Garg

blitz

PRONUNCIATION:
(blits)

MEANING:
noun:1. A swift, sudden military attack, especially aerial bombardment.
 2. An intense campaign, for example, an ad blitz.
verb tr.:To attack, destroy, conquer, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
Short for blitzkrieg, from German Blitzkrieg, from Blitz (lightning) + Krieg (war). Earliest documented use: 1939. Also see coventrate.

USAGE:
“I blitzed the final exam, so I’m now, officially, a starchy old accountant, stiff, dull, and sober.”
V.K. Black; Unexpected Places; Harlequin; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The [Nobel] prize is such an extraordinary honor. It might seem unfair, however, to reward a person for having so much pleasure over the years, asking the maize plant to solve specific problems and then watching its responses. -Barbara McClintock, scientist, Nobel laureate (16 Jun 1902-1992)

