lackadaisical
blitz
People sheltering in the Elephant and Castle Underground Station during the London Blitz, Nov 1940
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blitz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Short for blitzkrieg, from German Blitzkrieg, from Blitz (lightning) + Krieg (war). Earliest documented use: 1939. Also see coventrate.
USAGE:
“I blitzed the final exam, so I’m now, officially, a starchy old accountant, stiff, dull, and sober.”
V.K. Black; Unexpected Places; Harlequin; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The [Nobel] prize is such an extraordinary honor. It might seem unfair, however, to reward a person for having so much pleasure over the years, asking the maize plant to solve specific problems and then watching its responses. -Barbara McClintock, scientist, Nobel laureate (16 Jun 1902-1992)
