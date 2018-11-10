  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 15, 2021
This week’s theme
Contractions

This week’s words
bolshie
lackadaisical
lackadaisical
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lackadaisical

PRONUNCIATION:
(lak-uh-DAY-zi-kuhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Lacking enthusiasm; indifferent; lazy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From lackadaisy, alteration of lack a day, contraction of alack the day (an expression of regret, grief, or disapproval). Earliest documented use: 1768.

USAGE:
“Because its games have done so well, Tencent has been lackadaisical in monetising other parts of its business.”
WeFlat; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 10, 2018.

See more usage examples of lackadaisical in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One day I was speeding along at the typewriter, and my daughter -- who was a child at the time -- asked me, "Daddy, why are you writing so fast?" And I replied, "Because I want to see how the story turns out!" -Louis L'Amour, novelist (1908-1988)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith