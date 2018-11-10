|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Jun 15, 2021This week’s theme
Contractions
This week’s words
lackadaisical
Photo: Stephen Reed
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lackadaisical
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Lacking enthusiasm; indifferent; lazy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From lackadaisy, alteration of lack a day, contraction of alack the day (an expression of regret, grief, or disapproval). Earliest documented use: 1768.
USAGE:
“Because its games have done so well, Tencent has been lackadaisical in monetising other parts of its business.”
WeFlat; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 10, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One day I was speeding along at the typewriter, and my daughter -- who was a child at the time -- asked me, "Daddy, why are you writing so fast?" And I replied, "Because I want to see how the story turns out!" -Louis L'Amour, novelist (1908-1988)
|
