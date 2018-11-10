

lackadaisical PRONUNCIATION: (lak-uh-DAY-zi-kuhl)

MEANING: adjective: Lacking enthusiasm; indifferent; lazy.

ETYMOLOGY: From lackadaisy, alteration of lack a day, contraction of alack the day (an expression of regret, grief, or disapproval). Earliest documented use: 1768.

USAGE:

"Because its games have done so well, Tencent has been lackadaisical in monetising other parts of its business."
WeFlat; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One day I was speeding along at the typewriter, and my daughter -- who was a child at the time -- asked me, "Daddy, why are you writing so fast?" And I replied, "Because I want to see how the story turns out!" -Louis L'Amour, novelist (1908-1988)





