  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 22, 2022
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
bridezilla
autolatry
allotriophagy
zoanthropy
Daily word @ your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

zoanthropy

PRONUNCIATION:
(zo-AN-thruh-pee)

MEANING:
noun: The delusion that one is a beast.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek zoo- (animal) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1856.

NOTES:
If you want to be more specific in your zoanthropy, here are some terms for what individual animal you believe yourself to be:
boanthropy: bovine
cervanthropy: deer
cynanthropy: dog
hippanthropy: horse
lycanthropy: wolf
(philanthropy is NOT the delusional belief that one is named Phil.)

USAGE:
“Symptoms of zoanthropy typically range from one hour to several decades. The delusions are said to be more prevalent in rural and non-industrial areas.”
Daniel Boffey; Case of Belgian Woman Who Thought She Was a Chicken Linked to Depression; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 28, 2020.

See more usage examples of zoanthropy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Wrongs are often forgiven, but contempt never is. Our pride remembers it forever. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith