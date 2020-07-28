|
Sep 22, 2022This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
autolatry
allotriophagy
zoanthropy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zoanthropy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The delusion that one is a beast.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek zoo- (animal) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1856.
NOTES:
If you want to be more specific in your zoanthropy, here are some terms for what individual animal you believe yourself to be:
boanthropy: bovine
cervanthropy: deer
cynanthropy: dog
hippanthropy: horse
lycanthropy: wolf
(philanthropy is NOT the delusional belief that one is named Phil.)
USAGE:
“Symptoms of zoanthropy typically range from one hour to several decades. The delusions are said to be more prevalent in rural and non-industrial areas.”
Daniel Boffey; Case of Belgian Woman Who Thought She Was a Chicken Linked to Depression; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 28, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Wrongs are often forgiven, but contempt never is. Our pride remembers it forever. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)
