

Sep 22, 2022 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

bridezilla

autolatry

allotriophagy

zoanthropy



Daily word @ your site

Add the daily word to your web page. Words made with combining formsAdd the daily word to your web page. It is free A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



zoanthropy PRONUNCIATION: (zo-AN-thruh-pee)

MEANING: noun: The delusion that one is a beast.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek zoo- (animal) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1856.

NOTES: If you want to be more specific in your zoanthropy, here are some terms for what individual animal you believe yourself to be:

boanthropy: bovine

cervanthropy: deer

cynanthropy: dog

hippanthropy: horse

lycanthropy: wolf

(philanthropy is NOT the delusional belief that one is named Phil.)

USAGE:

Daniel Boffey; Case of Belgian Woman Who Thought She Was a Chicken Linked to Depression; The Guardian (London, UK); Jul 28, 2020.



See more usage examples of “Symptoms of zoanthropy typically range from one hour to several decades. The delusions are said to be more prevalent in rural and non-industrial areas.”Daniel Boffey; Case of Belgian Woman Who Thought She Was a Chicken Linked to Depression;(London, UK); Jul 28, 2020.See more usage examples of zoanthropy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Wrongs are often forgiven, but contempt never is. Our pride remembers it forever. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate