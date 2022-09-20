

autolatry PRONUNCIATION: (aw-TOL-uh-tree)

MEANING: noun: Self-worship.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek auto- (self) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE:

Chase A Folmar; Frolic on the Amaranthyn; Sable Star Press; 2022.



See more usage examples of autolatry in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)





