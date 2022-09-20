  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 20, 2022
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
bridezilla
autolatry
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

autolatry

PRONUNCIATION:
(aw-TOL-uh-tree)

MEANING:
noun: Self-worship.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek auto- (self) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE:
“It was not, she dreaded to surmise, the shadow of men merely drunk on vanity ... only as a result of deranged and maniac autolatry could such a construct have been born.”
Chase A Folmar; Frolic on the Amaranthyn; Sable Star Press; 2022.

See more usage examples of autolatry in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith