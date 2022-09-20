|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 20, 2022This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
autolatry
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
autolatry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Self-worship.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek auto- (self) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1861.
USAGE:
“It was not, she dreaded to surmise, the shadow of men merely drunk on vanity ... only as a result of deranged and maniac autolatry could such a construct have been born.”
Chase A Folmar; Frolic on the Amaranthyn; Sable Star Press; 2022.
See more usage examples of autolatry in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith