Sep 23, 2022
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
bridezilla
autolatry
allotriophagy
zoanthropy
orography

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

orography

PRONUNCIATION:
(o-ROG-ruh-fee)

MEANING:
noun: The study of the physical geography of mountains, such as features, topographic relief, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin oro- (mountain) + -graphy (writing, study). Earliest documented use: 1792.

USAGE:
“Cloudbursts ... occur because of rapid lifting of the monsoon clouds by the steep orography of the region.”
Steep Rise in Cases of Extreme Monsoon Rain; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Sep 18, 2012.

“Harald to her was a great continent or an exotic wild beast. The abrupt orography of his torso became irresistibly attractive to her.”
Al Bas; Harald and the Holy Cross; Eloquent Books; 2008.

See more usage examples of orography in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Blind faith in your leaders, or in anything, will get you killed. -Bruce Springsteen, musician (b. 23 Sep 1949)

