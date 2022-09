A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The study of the physical geography of mountains, such as features, topographic relief, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin oro- (mountain) + -graphy (writing, study). Earliest documented use: 1792.

USAGE:

“Cloudbursts ... occur because of rapid lifting of the monsoon clouds by the steep orography of the region.”Steep Rise in Cases of Extreme Monsoon Rain;(New Delhi, India); Sep 18, 2012.“Harald to her was a great continent or an exotic wild beast. The abrupt orography of his torso became irresistibly attractive to her.”Al Bas;; Eloquent Books; 2008.See more usage examples of orography in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary