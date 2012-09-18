|
orography
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The study of the physical geography of mountains, such as features, topographic relief, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin oro- (mountain) + -graphy (writing, study). Earliest documented use: 1792.
USAGE:
“Cloudbursts ... occur because of rapid lifting of the monsoon clouds by the steep orography of the region.”
Steep Rise in Cases of Extreme Monsoon Rain; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Sep 18, 2012.
“Harald to her was a great continent or an exotic wild beast. The abrupt orography of his torso became irresistibly attractive to her.”
Al Bas; Harald and the Holy Cross; Eloquent Books; 2008.
See more usage examples of orography in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Blind faith in your leaders, or in anything, will get you killed. -Bruce Springsteen, musician (b. 23 Sep 1949)
