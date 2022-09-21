|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 21, 2022
This week's theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
autolatry
allotriophagy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
allotriophagy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An abnormal desire to eat things not usually eaten, such as chalk or clay. Also known as pica.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek allotrio- (foreign) -phagy (eating). Earliest documented use: 1845.
USAGE:
“A taste for blood may very well be a form of allotriophagy.”
Tatsuaki Ishiguro; Biogenesis; Kodansha; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win. -Stephen King, novelist (b. 21 Sep 1947)
