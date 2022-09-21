  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 21, 2022
Words made with combining forms

allotriophagy
allotriophagy

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-lah-tree-AH-fuh-jee)

MEANING:
noun: An abnormal desire to eat things not usually eaten, such as chalk or clay. Also known as pica.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek allotrio- (foreign) -phagy (eating). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE:
“A taste for blood may very well be a form of allotriophagy.”
Tatsuaki Ishiguro; Biogenesis; Kodansha; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win. -Stephen King, novelist (b. 21 Sep 1947)

