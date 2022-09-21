

bridezilla

autolatry

allotriophagy



allotriophagy PRONUNCIATION: (uh-lah-tree-AH-fuh-jee)

MEANING: noun: An abnormal desire to eat things not usually eaten, such as chalk or clay. Also known as : An abnormal desire to eat things not usually eaten, such as chalk or clay. Also known as pica

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek allotrio- (foreign) -phagy (eating). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE: “A taste for blood may very well be a form of allotriophagy.”

Tatsuaki Ishiguro; Biogenesis; Kodansha; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win. -Stephen King, novelist (b. 21 Sep 1947)





