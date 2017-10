Oct 13, 2017 This week’s theme

zetetic PRONUNCIATION: (zuh-TET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Proceeding by inquiry, search, or investigation.

noun: A skeptic or inquirer.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek zetein (to seek or inquire). Earliest documented use: 1645.

ETYMOLOGY: NOTES: Samuel Rowbotham (1816-1884), a flat Earther, wrote a book called Zetetic Astronomy: Earth Not a Globe in 1881. Yesterday’s flat Earthers are today’s climate change denialists.

USAGE:

Emory Schley; Trying to Find the Elusive Tailwind Cafe; Ocala Star-Banner (Florida); Jan 9, 2013.



See more usage examples of “It’s an old argument, and one that has been around for centuries, and it has pretty much been put to rest in these contemporary times. But just in case you come across any zetetic types or perhaps a member of the International Flat Earth Society, here is a little link you can throw into your argument, which gives the ‘Top 10 Reasons Why We Know the Earth is ROUND’.”Emory Schley; Trying to Find the Elusive Tailwind Cafe;(Florida); Jan 9, 2013.See more usage examples of zetetic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is a four-letter word. -Lenny Bruce, comedian and social critic (13 Oct 1925-1966)





