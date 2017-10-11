

untrack PRONUNCIATION: (uhn-TRAK)

MEANING: verb tr.: To remove from a track; change course.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English un- (a reversal) + Middle French trac (track). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE: “Perhaps political opponents had her shot to untrack him.”

Steve Erickson; Tours of the Black Clock; Poseidon Press; 1989.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and good will, and a constant and earnest striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded. -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)





