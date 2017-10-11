  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 11, 2017
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
acarophobia
exclosure
untrack
with Anu Garg

untrack

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhn-TRAK)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To remove from a track; change course.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English un- (a reversal) + Middle French trac (track). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:
“Perhaps political opponents had her shot to untrack him.”
Steve Erickson; Tours of the Black Clock; Poseidon Press; 1989.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and good will, and a constant and earnest striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded. -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)

