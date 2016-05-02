

There's a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mise en abyme PRONUNCIATION: (mee-zan-nah-BEEM)

MEANING: noun: Self-reflection in a literary work, a work of art, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French mise en abyme/abîme (placed into abyss). Originally, the term applied to heraldic shields in which a smaller shield was put into the center of the shield. Earliest documented use: 1968.

NOTES: Some examples are play within a play (Hamlet), story within a story, film within a film, dream within a dream, the placement of a small copy of a work within itself, infinite reflection between two facing mirrors, etc.

USAGE: “The critics haven’t paid attention enough to its self-conscious narrator. It takes you from mise en abyme to mise en abyme.”

Arturo Fontaine Talavera (translator Megan McDowell); La Vida Doble; Yale University Press; 2013.



“There’s a shot that pops up again and again in attempts to document the Church of Scientology: two people holding cameras, filming each other, caught in a reconnaissance stalemate. It’s a cinematographic mise en abyme. The surveillance and counter-surveillance recurs in an infinite loop, feeding a sinister sense of paranoia.”

John Semley; In L. Ron We Trust; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); May 2, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Someone is Hindu, someone is Muslim, someone is Christian / Everyone is hell-bent on not becoming a human being. -Nida Fazli, poet (12 Oct 1938-2016)





