Oct 10, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
exclosure
Photo: USFWS Mountain-Prairie
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exclosure
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fenced area, especially in a wide open area, to keep unwanted animals out.
ETYMOLOGY:
An enclosure keeps wanted animals in, an exclosure keeps unwanted animals out. The word is modeled after the word enclosure, from ex- (out) + closure (barrier), from Latin claudere (to close). Earliest documented use: 1920.
USAGE:
“Kinney chose to organize and direct the construction of a deer exclosure at Maywood Environmental Park. Deer are restricted from the area as a way to study their impact on the vegetation and tree growth at Maywood.”
Kinney Earns Eagle Scout; Sheboygan Press (Wisconsin); Aug 30, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A profound unmitigated loneliness is the only truth of life. -R.K. Narayan, novelist (10 Oct 1906-2001)
|
