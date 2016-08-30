

There's a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exclosure PRONUNCIATION: (ik-SKLO-zuhr)

MEANING: noun: A fenced area, especially in a wide open area, to keep unwanted animals out.

ETYMOLOGY: An enclosure keeps wanted animals in, an exclosure keeps unwanted animals out. The word is modeled after the word enclosure, from ex- (out) + closure (barrier), from Latin claudere (to close). Earliest documented use: 1920.

USAGE: “Kinney chose to organize and direct the construction of a deer exclosure at Maywood Environmental Park. Deer are restricted from the area as a way to study their impact on the vegetation and tree growth at Maywood.”

Kinney Earns Eagle Scout; Sheboygan Press (Wisconsin); Aug 30, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A profound unmitigated loneliness is the only truth of life. -R.K. Narayan, novelist (10 Oct 1906-2001)





