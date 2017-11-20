

Oct 21, 2026 This week’s theme

Z in the spotlight



This week’s words

zillionaire

spizzerinctum

zazzy



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zazzy PRONUNCIATION: (ZAZ-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Flashy, colorful, or stylish.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1961.

USAGE: “When [Tina Brown] started at Vanity Fair, she cast off the zazzy type ... and reëmbraced the crispness of the twenties magazine.”

Nathan Heller; Bold Type; The New Yorker; Nov 20, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What sane person could live in this world and not be crazy? -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)





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