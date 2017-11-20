|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 21, 2026This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight
This week’s words
spizzerinctum
zazzy
The Can-Can, 1889-90
Art: Georges Seurat
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zazzy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Flashy, colorful, or stylish.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1961.
USAGE:
“When [Tina Brown] started at Vanity Fair, she cast off the zazzy type ... and reëmbraced the crispness of the twenties magazine.”
Nathan Heller; Bold Type; The New Yorker; Nov 20, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What sane person could live in this world and not be crazy? -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith