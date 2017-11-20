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Oct 21, 2026
This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight

This week’s words
zillionaire
spizzerinctum
zazzy
zazzy
The Can-Can, 1889-90
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zazzy

PRONUNCIATION:
(ZAZ-ee) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
adjective: Flashy, colorful, or stylish.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1961.

USAGE:
“When [Tina Brown] started at Vanity Fair, she cast off the zazzy type ... and reëmbraced the crispness of the twenties magazine.”
Nathan Heller; Bold Type; The New Yorker; Nov 20, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What sane person could live in this world and not be crazy? -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)

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