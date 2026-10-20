

Oct 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Z in the spotlight



This week’s words

zillionaire

spizzerinctum



Yellow Cow, 1911 Art: Franz Marc

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spizzerinctum PRONUNCIATION: (spiz-uh-RING-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: Energy, courage, and determination.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin uncertain; perhaps from the US dialect word spizarinctum (cash), probably an alteration of specie (coin money). Earliest documented use: 1831.

USAGE: “Effervescence lived in her every cellular expression, and she had spizzerinctum to spare.”

Sean Penn; Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff; Atria Books; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To be playful and serious at the same time is possible, and it defines the ideal mental condition. -John Dewey, philosopher and educator (20 Oct 1859-1952)





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