  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 20, 2026
This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight

This week’s words
zillionaire
spizzerinctum
spizzerinctum
Yellow Cow, 1911
Art: Franz Marc

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
Anatomy Strikes a Pose
🌍Langitude
Trace satin home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

spizzerinctum

PRONUNCIATION:
(spiz-uh-RING-tuhm) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: Energy, courage, and determination.

ETYMOLOGY:
Origin uncertain; perhaps from the US dialect word spizarinctum (cash), probably an alteration of specie (coin money). Earliest documented use: 1831.

USAGE:
“Effervescence lived in her every cellular expression, and she had spizzerinctum to spare.”
Sean Penn; Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff; Atria Books; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To be playful and serious at the same time is possible, and it defines the ideal mental condition. -John Dewey, philosopher and educator (20 Oct 1859-1952)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith