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Oct 20, 2026This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight
This week’s words
spizzerinctum
Yellow Cow, 1911
Art: Franz Marc
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
spizzerinctum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Energy, courage, and determination.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin uncertain; perhaps from the US dialect word spizarinctum (cash), probably an alteration of specie (coin money). Earliest documented use: 1831.
USAGE:
“Effervescence lived in her every cellular expression, and she had spizzerinctum to spare.”
Sean Penn; Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff; Atria Books; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To be playful and serious at the same time is possible, and it defines the ideal mental condition. -John Dewey, philosopher and educator (20 Oct 1859-1952)
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