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Oct 22, 2026This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight
This week’s words
spizzerinctum
zazzy
pizzazz
Chocolat Klaus, 1903
Art: Leonetto Cappiello
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pizzazz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Flair, flamboyance, or vitality.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1930s. Also spelled pizazz.
NOTES:
This is a word so inherently flamboyant it demands four Zs where one or two would have sufficed. Packing four Zs into a seven-letter frame makes it a typographic marvel that practically wears sequins on the page. Fashion editor Diana Vreeland helped popularize the word in the 1930s.
USAGE:
“A new breed of e-merchants tries to bring pizzazz to dull goods.”
The Direct Approach; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 11, 2021.
See more usage examples of pizzazz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is our stories that will recreate us, when we are torn, hurt, even destroyed. -Doris Lessing, novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel laureate (22 Oct 1919-2013)
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