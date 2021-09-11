

Oct 22, 2026 This week’s theme

Z in the spotlight



This week’s words

zillionaire

spizzerinctum

zazzy

pizzazz



Chocolat Klaus, 1903 Art: Leonetto Cappiello

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pizzazz PRONUNCIATION: (puh-ZAZ)

MEANING: noun: Flair, flamboyance, or vitality.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1930s. Also spelled pizazz.

NOTES: This is a word so inherently flamboyant it demands four Zs where one or two would have sufficed. Packing four Zs into a seven-letter frame makes it a typographic marvel that practically wears sequins on the page. Fashion editor Diana Vreeland helped popularize the word in the 1930s.

USAGE:

The Direct Approach; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 11, 2021.



See more usage examples of “A new breed of e-merchants tries to bring pizzazz to dull goods.”The Direct Approach;(London, UK); Sep 11, 2021.See more usage examples of pizzazz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is our stories that will recreate us, when we are torn, hurt, even destroyed. -Doris Lessing, novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel laureate (22 Oct 1919-2013)





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