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Oct 23, 2026This week’s theme
Z in the spotlight
This week’s words
zillionaire
spizzerinctum
zazzy
pizzazz
izzard
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
izzard
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The letter Z.
ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of earlier ezod/ezed, probably from French et zede (and zed), said at the end of the alphabet. Earliest documented use: c. 1726.
NOTES:
We went looking for a word with exactly five Zs but couldn’t find one. We could stretch zzz into zzzzz, but we wanted to end the week awake. So here’s a word for the letter Z itself, izzard: two Zs in its spelling, and the letter Z in its meaning.
Izzard survives chiefly in expressions such as “from A to izzard” (from beginning to end) and “to not know A from izzard” (to be ignorant).
A similar alphabet recitation gave us ampersand, from “and per se and”: & by itself stood for the word “and”.
USAGE:
“He doesn’t know A from izzard when it comes to women.”
Dan Kennedy; Z; Edited by Meredith Broussard; The Encyclopedia of Exes; Crown; 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We must do democracy. That goes far beyond simply casting your vote. We must all actively champion the causes that ensure the common good. -Martin Luther King III, human rights advocate (b. 23 Oct 1957)
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