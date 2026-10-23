

Oct 23, 2026 This week’s theme

Z in the spotlight



This week’s words

zillionaire

spizzerinctum

zazzy

pizzazz

izzard



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Giants Full of Holes 🌍 Langitude

Trace osnaburg home Z in the spotlight A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



izzard PRONUNCIATION: (IZ-uhrd)

MEANING: noun: The letter Z.

ETYMOLOGY: An alteration of earlier ezod/ezed, probably from French et zede (and zed), said at the end of the alphabet. Earliest documented use: c. 1726.

NOTES: We went looking for a word with exactly five Zs but couldn’t find one. We could stretch zzz into zzzzz, but we wanted to end the week awake. So here’s a word for the letter Z itself, izzard: two Zs in its spelling, and the letter Z in its meaning.



Izzard survives chiefly in expressions such as “from A to izzard” (from beginning to end) and “to not know A from izzard” (to be ignorant).



A similar alphabet recitation gave us ampersand, from “and per se and”: & by itself stood for the word “and”.

USAGE: “He doesn’t know A from izzard when it comes to women.”

Dan Kennedy; Z; Edited by Meredith Broussard; The Encyclopedia of Exes; Crown; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must do democracy. That goes far beyond simply casting your vote. We must all actively champion the causes that ensure the common good. -Martin Luther King III, human rights advocate (b. 23 Oct 1957)





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