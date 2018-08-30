|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 10, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined after stock characters
This week’s words
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Recently we featured the word scaramouch, coined after Scaramouche, a stock character in Italian comic theater during 16th-18th centuries. But Scaramouche isn’t the only one. This week we have assembled a cast of five such stock characters.
They have stepped off the stage and walked into the pages of the dictionary where they lie for posterity. Wake them up; hire them for your prose or poetry, office memo or college paper; and let them help you convey your message in a livelier manner.
zany
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Amusingly strange, comical, or clownish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French zani, from Italian zanni, a nickname for Giovanni. The term has its origin in the comedy theater commedia dell’arte popular in 16-18th century Italy. Giovanni, Italian form of the name John, was originally the generic name of the servant, a stock character who tried to mimic his master, himself a clown. Earliest documented use: 1596.
USAGE:
“This is one of the zaniest and most delightfully wacky plays to ever grace any stage at Bard on the Beach.”
Lysistrata; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Aug 30, 2018.
See more usage examples of zany in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control. -Cyril Connolly, critic and editor (10 Sep 1903-1974)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith