

Sep 14, 2018 This week’s theme

Words coined after stock characters



This week’s words

zany

punchinello

alazon

eiron

capitano



Illustration from I Comici Italiani, 1897 Words coined after stock characters A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



capitano PRONUNCIATION: (kap-uh-TAH-no)

MEANING: noun: A swaggering, cowardly person, especially a soldier, policeman, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Capitano, a stock character in commedia dell’arte, from Italian capitano (captain), from Latin caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1594.

USAGE:

Toby Manning; My Father the Stranger; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 1, 2011.



See more usage examples of “The capitano strode uphill, cloak flowing, minions a respectful distance behind.”Toby Manning; My Father the Stranger;(London, UK); Jan 1, 2011.See more usage examples of capitano in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Elitism is the slur directed at merit by mediocrity. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist (14 Sep 1917-1986)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate