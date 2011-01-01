|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Sep 14, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined after stock characters
This week’s words
zany
punchinello
alazon
eiron
capitano
Illustration from I Comici Italiani, 1897
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
capitano
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A swaggering, cowardly person, especially a soldier, policeman, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Capitano, a stock character in commedia dell’arte, from Italian capitano (captain), from Latin caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1594.
USAGE:
“The capitano strode uphill, cloak flowing, minions a respectful distance behind.”
Toby Manning; My Father the Stranger; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 1, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Elitism is the slur directed at merit by mediocrity. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist (14 Sep 1917-1986)
