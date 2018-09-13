|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 13, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined after stock characters
This week’s words
punchinello
alazon
eiron
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
eiron
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person characterized by self-deprecation and awareness of irony.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Eiron, a stock character in ancient Greek comedy. It’s from Greek eiron (dissembler), which also gave us the word irony. Eiron is the opposite of Alazon. He uses self-deprecation and feigned ignorance to triumph over Alazon. Earliest documented use: 1872.
USAGE:
“Her eiron, her dissembler in this constructed mythical story, is the cyborg, a hybrid creature who takes pleasure in the confusion of boundaries between machine and organism, between human and animal, and indeed between social reality and fiction.”
Jeanne Cortiel; Demand My Writing; Liverpool University Press; 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To have and not to give is often worse than to steal. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)
