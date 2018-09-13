

Sep 13, 2018 This week’s theme

Words coined after stock characters



This week’s words

zany

punchinello

alazon

eiron





Send some to friends & family Words coined after stock characters “Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



eiron PRONUNCIATION: (AY-ron)

MEANING: noun: A person characterized by self-deprecation and awareness of irony.

ETYMOLOGY: After Eiron, a stock character in ancient Greek comedy. It’s from Greek eiron (dissembler), which also gave us the word irony. Eiron is the opposite of Alazon . He uses self-deprecation and feigned ignorance to triumph over Alazon. Earliest documented use: 1872.

USAGE: “Her eiron, her dissembler in this constructed mythical story, is the cyborg, a hybrid creature who takes pleasure in the confusion of boundaries between machine and organism, between human and animal, and indeed between social reality and fiction.”

Jeanne Cortiel; Demand My Writing; Liverpool University Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To have and not to give is often worse than to steal. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate