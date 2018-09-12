|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 12, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined after stock characters
This week’s words
punchinello
alazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
alazon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person characterized by arrogance, braggadocio, lack of self awareness, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Alazon, a stock character in ancient Greek comedy. Earliest documented use: 1911.
USAGE:
“The self often suffers for being the alazon like Don Quixote, Monkey, and Huck.”
James S. Fu; Mythic and Comic Aspects of the Quest; Singapore University Press; 1977.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man who can make others laugh secures more votes for a measure than the man who forces them to think. -Malcolm De Chazal, writer and painter (12 Sep 1902-1981)
|
