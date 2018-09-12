

Sep 12, 2018 This week’s theme

Words coined after stock characters



This week’s words

zany

punchinello

alazon



Words coined after stock characters



alazon PRONUNCIATION: (AL-uh-zon)

MEANING: noun: A person characterized by arrogance, braggadocio, lack of self awareness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Alazon, a stock character in ancient Greek comedy. Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE: “The self often suffers for being the alazon like Don Quixote, Monkey, and Huck.”

James S. Fu; Mythic and Comic Aspects of the Quest; Singapore University Press; 1977.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who can make others laugh secures more votes for a measure than the man who forces them to think. -Malcolm De Chazal, writer and painter (12 Sep 1902-1981)





