Sep 12, 2018
Words coined after stock characters

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

alazon

PRONUNCIATION:
(AL-uh-zon)

MEANING:
noun: A person characterized by arrogance, braggadocio, lack of self awareness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Alazon, a stock character in ancient Greek comedy. Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:
“The self often suffers for being the alazon like Don Quixote, Monkey, and Huck.”
James S. Fu; Mythic and Comic Aspects of the Quest; Singapore University Press; 1977.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The man who can make others laugh secures more votes for a measure than the man who forces them to think. -Malcolm De Chazal, writer and painter (12 Sep 1902-1981)

