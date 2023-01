A.Word.A.Day

yesternoon

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The afternoon of the previous day.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + noon, from Latin nona hora (ninth hour [after sunrise]). Earliest documented use: 1850. Some related words are yestereve and yesternight

USAGE:

“Yesternoon, whilst Annie was taking a catnap, I carried all the eggs over to the Smiths’ like you told me.”

Cathy Marie Hake; Forevermore; Bethany House; 2008.

