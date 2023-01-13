  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 13, 2023
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
idiolatry
cynanthropy
bolt-hole
hyperacusis
yesternoon

“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

yesternoon

PRONUNCIATION:
(YES-tuhr-noon)

MEANING:
noun: The afternoon of the previous day.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + noon, from Latin nona hora (ninth hour [after sunrise]). Earliest documented use: 1850. Some related words are yestereve and yesternight.

USAGE:
“Yesternoon, whilst Annie was taking a catnap, I carried all the eggs over to the Smiths’ like you told me.”
Cathy Marie Hake; Forevermore; Bethany House; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To move freely you must be deeply rooted. -Bella Lewitzky, dancer (13 Jan 1916-2004)

