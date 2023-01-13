|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 13, 2023This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
idiolatry
cynanthropy
bolt-hole
hyperacusis
yesternoon
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
Spread the love to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
yesternoon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The afternoon of the previous day.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + noon, from Latin nona hora (ninth hour [after sunrise]). Earliest documented use: 1850. Some related words are yestereve and yesternight.
USAGE:
“Yesternoon, whilst Annie was taking a catnap, I carried all the eggs over to the Smiths’ like you told me.”
Cathy Marie Hake; Forevermore; Bethany House; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To move freely you must be deeply rooted. -Bella Lewitzky, dancer (13 Jan 1916-2004)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith