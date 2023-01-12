  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 12, 2023
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
idiolatry
cynanthropy
bolt-hole
hyperacusis
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg

hyperacusis

PRONUNCIATION:
(hy-puhr-uh-KYOO-sis)

MEANING:
noun: A heightened sensitivity to sounds.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hyper- (over) + acousis (hearing). Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:
“Too bad I have hyperacusis and can hear dog whistles. And secrets from men who kiss me in closets.”
Julia Kent; Shopping for a CEO; CreateSpace; 2015.

See more usage examples of hyperacusis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People's memories are maybe the fuel they burn to stay alive. -Haruki Murakami, writer (b. 12 Jan 1949)

