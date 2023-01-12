|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 12, 2023This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
cynanthropy
bolt-hole
hyperacusis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hyperacusis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A heightened sensitivity to sounds.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hyper- (over) + acousis (hearing). Earliest documented use: 1825.
USAGE:
“Too bad I have hyperacusis and can hear dog whistles. And secrets from men who kiss me in closets.”
Julia Kent; Shopping for a CEO; CreateSpace; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People's memories are maybe the fuel they burn to stay alive. -Haruki Murakami, writer (b. 12 Jan 1949)
