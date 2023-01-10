  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 10, 2023
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
idiolatry
cynanthropy
A still from the documentary Secret Life Of The Human Pups
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cynanthropy

PRONUNCIATION:
(si-NAN-thruh-pee)

MEANING:
noun: A delusion in which one believes oneself to be a dog.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek kyon (dog) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1594.

NOTES:
If you have to, better to believe yourself to be a dog than a god. People who do dog play never harmed anyone. Check out the documentary Secret Life Of The Human Pups (36 min.).

USAGE:
“Our guides were two people with trembling tongues: mine a moribund old man whose tongue was hanging out like a tired dog’s: a case of cynanthropy.”
Fernando del Paso (translation: Elisabeth Plaister); Palinuro of Mexico; Dalkey Archive Press; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All government -- indeed, every human benefit and enjoyment, every virtue and every prudent act -- is founded on compromise and barter. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)

