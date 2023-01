A.Word.A.Day

cynanthropy

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A delusion in which one believes oneself to be a dog.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek kyon (dog) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1594.

NOTES:

Secret Life Of The Human Pups (36 min.). If you have to, better to believe yourself to be a dog than a god . People who do dog play never harmed anyone. Check out the documentary(36 min.).

USAGE:

“Our guides were two people with trembling tongues: mine a moribund old man whose tongue was hanging out like a tired dog’s: a case of cynanthropy.”

Fernando del Paso (translation: Elisabeth Plaister); Palinuro of Mexico; Dalkey Archive Press; 1996.

