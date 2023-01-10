|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 10, 2023This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
cynanthropy
A still from the documentary Secret Life Of The Human Pups
Photo: Channel 4, UK
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cynanthropy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A delusion in which one believes oneself to be a dog.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek kyon (dog) + -anthropy (human). Earliest documented use: 1594.
NOTES:
If you have to, better to believe yourself to be a dog than a god. People who do dog play never harmed anyone. Check out the documentary Secret Life Of The Human Pups (36 min.).
USAGE:
“Our guides were two people with trembling tongues: mine a moribund old man whose tongue was hanging out like a tired dog’s: a case of cynanthropy.”
Fernando del Paso (translation: Elisabeth Plaister); Palinuro of Mexico; Dalkey Archive Press; 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All government -- indeed, every human benefit and enjoyment, every virtue and every prudent act -- is founded on compromise and barter. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith