yesternight PRONUNCIATION: (YES-tuhr-nyt)

MEANING: noun: Last night.

adverb: During last night.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + niht (night). Earliest documented use: c. 450. A related word is yestreen (yesterday evening).

USAGE: “It didn’t help that she’d searched for him so long yesternight, she’d been forced to dig under the roots of a windblown tree at dayrise.”

Charles Coleman Finlay; A Democracy of Trolls; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Hoboken, New Jersey); Oct/Nov 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you. -Mortimer J. Adler, philosopher, educator, and author (28 Dec 1902-2001)





