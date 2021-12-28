  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 28, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
agathism
yesternight
Follow us on Twitter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

yesternight

PRONUNCIATION:
(YES-tuhr-nyt)

MEANING:
noun: Last night.
adverb: During last night.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + niht (night). Earliest documented use: c. 450. A related word is yestreen (yesterday evening).

USAGE:
“It didn’t help that she’d searched for him so long yesternight, she’d been forced to dig under the roots of a windblown tree at dayrise.”
Charles Coleman Finlay; A Democracy of Trolls; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Hoboken, New Jersey); Oct/Nov 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you. -Mortimer J. Adler, philosopher, educator, and author (28 Dec 1902-2001)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith