Dec 28, 2021
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
yesternight
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Last night.
adverb: During last night.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English giestran/gierstan (a time one period prior to the present period) + niht (night). Earliest documented use: c. 450. A related word is yestreen (yesterday evening).
USAGE:
“It didn’t help that she’d searched for him so long yesternight, she’d been forced to dig under the roots of a windblown tree at dayrise.”
Charles Coleman Finlay; A Democracy of Trolls; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Hoboken, New Jersey); Oct/Nov 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you. -Mortimer J. Adler, philosopher, educator, and author (28 Dec 1902-2001)
