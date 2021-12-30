  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 30, 2021
There's a word for it

with Anu Garg

habitus

PRONUNCIATION:
(HAB-i-tuhs)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The physical characteristics of a person, especially as relating to disease.
2. The way someone of a particular social group perceives and responds to the world.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin habit (state, appearance), from habere (to have). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghabh- (to give or to receive), which also gave us give, gift, able, habit, prohibit, due, duty, habile, and adhibit. Earliest documented use: 1886.

USAGE:
“He suffered from sleep apnea and also without question his body habitus, his morphology, contributed to the problem.”
Warren J. Stucki; The Reluctant Carnivore; Sunstone Press; 2018.

“Her customers were probably more interested in her numerous connections and great potentials than her habitus and unorthodox behavior.”
Charles Uzoaru; Trapped in Broad-Day Light; AuthorHouse; 2015.

See more usage examples of habitus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most important discoveries will provide answers to questions that we do not yet know how to ask and will concern objects we have not yet imagined. -John N. Bahcall, astrophysicist (30 Dec 1935-2005)

