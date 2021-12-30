

habitus PRONUNCIATION: (HAB-i-tuhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. The physical characteristics of a person, especially as relating to disease.

2. The way someone of a particular social group perceives and responds to the world.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin habit (state, appearance), from habere (to have). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghabh- (to give or to receive), which also gave us give, gift, able, habit, prohibit, due, duty, habile , and adhibit . Earliest documented use: 1886.

USAGE:

Warren J. Stucki; The Reluctant Carnivore; Sunstone Press; 2018.



“Her customers were probably more interested in her numerous connections and great potentials than her habitus and unorthodox behavior.”

Charles Uzoaru; Trapped in Broad-Day Light; AuthorHouse; 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most important discoveries will provide answers to questions that we do not yet know how to ask and will concern objects we have not yet imagined. -John N. Bahcall, astrophysicist (30 Dec 1935-2005)





