Dec 30, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
yesternight
quaestuary
habitus
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
habitus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The physical characteristics of a person, especially as relating to disease.
2. The way someone of a particular social group perceives and responds to the world.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin habit (state, appearance), from habere (to have). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghabh- (to give or to receive), which also gave us give, gift, able, habit, prohibit, due, duty, habile, and adhibit. Earliest documented use: 1886.
USAGE:
“He suffered from sleep apnea and also without question his body habitus, his morphology, contributed to the problem.”
Warren J. Stucki; The Reluctant Carnivore; Sunstone Press; 2018.
“Her customers were probably more interested in her numerous connections and great potentials than her habitus and unorthodox behavior.”
Charles Uzoaru; Trapped in Broad-Day Light; AuthorHouse; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most important discoveries will provide answers to questions that we do not yet know how to ask and will concern objects we have not yet imagined. -John N. Bahcall, astrophysicist (30 Dec 1935-2005)
|
