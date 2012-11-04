  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 28, 2019
This week’s theme
Words originating in horses

This week’s words
hippodrome
horse race
chivalry
warhorse
wrangler

wrangler
Leo/Jackie the Lion (MGM)
Photo: Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

wrangler

PRONUNCIATION:
(RANG-luhr)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A cowboy who takes care of horses.
2. A person who engages in debates, quarrels, or disputes.
3. A person who handles animals, puppets, babies, unruly humans, etc., especially on a film set.

ETYMOLOGY:
Probably partial translation of Mexican Spanish caballerango (groom or stable boy), from caballo (horse), from Latin caballus (horse). Ultimately from Indo-European root wer- (to turn or bend), which also gave us wring, weird, writhe, worth, revert, universe, conversazione, divers, malversation, prosaic, versal, verso, and wroth. Earliest documented use: 1518.

USAGE:
“Whether Mr. Ryan would be a wrangler of House conservatives ... is a subject of much debate.”
Gabriel Trip; Ryan, Quiet for Now, Is Said to Be Planning for an Active Role; The New York Times; Nov 4, 2012.

See more usage examples of wrangler in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith