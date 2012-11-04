|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 28, 2019This week’s theme
Words originating in horses
This week’s words
hippodrome
horse race
chivalry
warhorse
wrangler
Leo/Jackie the Lion (MGM)
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wrangler
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A cowboy who takes care of horses.
2. A person who engages in debates, quarrels, or disputes.
3. A person who handles animals, puppets, babies, unruly humans, etc., especially on a film set.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably partial translation of Mexican Spanish caballerango (groom or stable boy), from caballo (horse), from Latin caballus (horse). Ultimately from Indo-European root wer- (to turn or bend), which also gave us wring, weird, writhe, worth, revert, universe, conversazione, divers, malversation, prosaic, versal, verso, and wroth. Earliest documented use: 1518.
USAGE:
“Whether Mr. Ryan would be a wrangler of House conservatives ... is a subject of much debate.”
Gabriel Trip; Ryan, Quiet for Now, Is Said to Be Planning for an Active Role; The New York Times; Nov 4, 2012.
See more usage examples of wrangler in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith