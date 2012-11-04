

wrangler PRONUNCIATION: (RANG-luhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A cowboy who takes care of horses.

2. A person who engages in debates, quarrels, or disputes.

3. A person who handles animals, puppets, babies, unruly humans, etc., especially on a film set.

ETYMOLOGY: malversation, prosaic, versal, Probably partial translation of Mexican Spanish caballerango (groom or stable boy), from caballo (horse), from Latin caballus (horse). Ultimately from Indo-European root wer- (to turn or bend), which also gave us wring, weird, writhe, worth, revert, universe, conversazione, divers verso , and wroth . Earliest documented use: 1518.

USAGE:

Gabriel Trip; Ryan, Quiet for Now, Is Said to Be Planning for an Active Role; The New York Times; Nov 4, 2012.



"Whether Mr. Ryan would be a wrangler of House conservatives ... is a subject of much debate."
Gabriel Trip; Ryan, Quiet for Now, Is Said to Be Planning for an Active Role; The New York Times; Nov 4, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)





