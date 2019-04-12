A.Word.A.Day

horse race

1. The treating of a contest, especially an election, as if a sport, focusing on polls, perceptions, etc., instead of substantive issues, such as policies.

2. A close contest.

From horse, from Old English hors + race, from Old Norse (ras). Earliest documented use: 1586.

David Crowe; Doughnut Election; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Apr 12, 2019.



See more usage examples of “The natural interest in the horse race of politics makes it easy to overlook the problems for both sides this week with the detail of what they offer Australian voters.”David Crowe; Doughnut Election;(Australia); Apr 12, 2019.See more usage examples of horse race in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

