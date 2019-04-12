|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 25, 2019This week’s theme
Words originating in horses
This week’s words
horse race
Photo: Mike LaChance
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
horse race
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The treating of a contest, especially an election, as if a sport, focusing on polls, perceptions, etc., instead of substantive issues, such as policies.
2. A close contest.
ETYMOLOGY:
From horse, from Old English hors + race, from Old Norse (ras). Earliest documented use: 1586.
USAGE:
“The natural interest in the horse race of politics makes it easy to overlook the problems for both sides this week with the detail of what they offer Australian voters.”
David Crowe; Doughnut Election; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Apr 12, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In our age there is no such thing as "keeping out of politics". All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred, and schizophrenia. -George Orwell, novelist (25 Jun 1903-1950)
