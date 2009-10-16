|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words originating in horses
This week’s words
horse race
chivalry
warhorse
Photo: Barry Skeates
A.Word.A.Day
warhorse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A horse used in war. Also known as a charger.
2. An experienced, dependable person, thing, etc., one who has gone through many contests, battles, struggles, etc.
3. Something, such as a play, a piece of music, etc., that has been performed often to become hackneyed.
ETYMOLOGY:
From war, from Old English (werre) + horse, from hors. Earliest documented use: 1586.
USAGE:
“Ageless warhorse Petero Civoniceva says ending his highly decorated rugby league career back in Brisbane Broncos’ colours would be a fairytale finish.”
Wayne Heming; Petero Hasn’t Ruled Out Broncos Farewell; Brisbane Times (Australia); Oct 16, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The idealists and visionaries, foolish enough to throw caution to the winds and express their ardor and faith in some supreme deed, have advanced mankind and have enriched the world. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)
