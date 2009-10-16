

Jun 27, 2019 This week’s theme

Words originating in horses



This week’s words

hippodrome

horse race

chivalry

warhorse



Photo: Barry Skeates Words originating in horses A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



warhorse PRONUNCIATION: (WAR-hors)

MEANING: noun:

1. A horse used in war. Also known as a charger.

2. An experienced, dependable person, thing, etc., one who has gone through many contests, battles, struggles, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From war, from Old English (werre) + horse, from hors. Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:

Wayne Heming; Petero Hasn’t Ruled Out Broncos Farewell; Brisbane Times (Australia); Oct 16, 2009.



See more usage examples of “Ageless warhorse Petero Civoniceva says ending his highly decorated rugby league career back in Brisbane Broncos’ colours would be a fairytale finish.”Wayne Heming; Petero Hasn’t Ruled Out Broncos Farewell;(Australia); Oct 16, 2009.See more usage examples of warhorse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The idealists and visionaries, foolish enough to throw caution to the winds and express their ardor and faith in some supreme deed, have advanced mankind and have enriched the world. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)





