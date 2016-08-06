

wissenschaft PRONUNCIATION: (VI-suhn-shaft)

MEANING: noun: Knowledge, learning, and science or their systematic pursuit.

ETYMOLOGY: From German Wissenschaft (science), from Wissen (knowledge) + -schaft (-ship, making). Earliest documented use: 1934.

NOTES: If the word Wissenschaft doesn’t have enough consonants or isn’t long enough for you, we’d like to present to you Wissenschaftsgläubigkeit (belief or faith in science). If that doesn’t work either we encourage you to add on prefixes and suffixes, but please show some sprachgefuhl

USAGE: “Philosophy and literature are well and good, but perhaps a little Wissenschaft along the way would not be amiss.”

Ellen Vanstone; Mom’s the Word; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Aug 6, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I look at the world and I notice it's turning / While my guitar gently weeps / With every mistake we must surely be learning / Still my guitar gently weeps. -George Harrison, singer-songwriter (25 Feb 1943-2001)





