Photo: Amy Jutras



lei PRONUNCIATION: (lay, LAY-ee)

MEANING: noun: A garland, typically made of flowers, or leaves, shells, nuts, feathers, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hawaiian lei. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:

Lynne Westwood; The Fabulous Snobby Cats of Heavenly Hills; Tate; 2007.



"Jade put a lei around Jett's neck."
Lynne Westwood; The Fabulous Snobby Cats of Heavenly Hills; Tate; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The first forty years of life give us the text; the next thirty supply the commentary on it. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)





