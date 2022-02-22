|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Feb 22, 2022This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German & Hawaiian
This week’s words
lei
Getting lei'd
Photo: Amy Jutras
lei
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A garland, typically made of flowers, or leaves, shells, nuts, feathers, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Hawaiian lei. Earliest documented use: 1843.
USAGE:
“Jade put a lei around Jett’s neck.”
Lynne Westwood; The Fabulous Snobby Cats of Heavenly Hills; Tate; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The first forty years of life give us the text; the next thirty supply the commentary on it. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)
