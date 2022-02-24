  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 24, 2022
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German & Hawaiian

This week’s words
Sehnsucht
lei
verstehen
kapu
kapu
Photo: Igor Motov
kapu

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAH-poo)

MEANING:
noun: Taboo.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Hawaiian kapu, from the Proto-Polynesian root tapu which also gave us taboo. Earliest documented use: 1933.

USAGE:
“I haven’t explored deeply into the caverns as they are considered kapu.”
Kristie Clark; Dragon Clan; Delphi; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)

