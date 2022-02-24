|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 24, 2022This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German & Hawaiian
This week’s words
lei
verstehen
kapu
Photo: Igor Motov
kapu
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Taboo.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Hawaiian kapu, from the Proto-Polynesian root tapu which also gave us taboo. Earliest documented use: 1933.
USAGE:
“I haven’t explored deeply into the caverns as they are considered kapu.”
Kristie Clark; Dragon Clan; Delphi; 2021.
