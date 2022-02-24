

Feb 24, 2022 This week's theme

Words borrowed from German & Hawaiian



This week’s words

Sehnsucht

lei

verstehen

kapu



Words borrowed from German & Hawaiian A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



kapu PRONUNCIATION: (KAH-poo)

MEANING: noun: Taboo.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hawaiian kapu, from the Proto-Polynesian root tapu which also gave us taboo . Earliest documented use: 1933.

USAGE: “I haven’t explored deeply into the caverns as they are considered kapu.”

Kristie Clark; Dragon Clan; Delphi; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)





