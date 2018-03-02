

Mar 2, 2018 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

deasil

tantivy

fain

piecemeal

widdershins



Photo: Nick Johnson Adverbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



widdershins PRONUNCIATION: (WID-uhr-shinz)

MEANING: adverb: In a counterclockwise, left-handed, or wrong direction.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old High German widar (back, against) + sin (direction). Earliest documented use: 1513. Also see deasil

USAGE: “There was a boat, ‘The Messenger’. It went widdershins around the Middle Sea.”

Jim Webster; Dead Man Riding East; AUK Authors; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Religious freedom should work two ways: we should be free to practice the religion of our choice, but we must also be free from having someone else's religion practiced on us. -John Irving, novelist (b. 2 Mar 1942)





