|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 2, 2018This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
deasil
tantivy
fain
piecemeal
widdershins
Photo: Nick Johnson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
widdershins
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: In a counterclockwise, left-handed, or wrong direction.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old High German widar (back, against) + sin (direction). Earliest documented use: 1513. Also see deasil.
USAGE:
“There was a boat, ‘The Messenger’. It went widdershins around the Middle Sea.”
Jim Webster; Dead Man Riding East; AUK Authors; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Religious freedom should work two ways: we should be free to practice the religion of our choice, but we must also be free from having someone else's religion practiced on us. -John Irving, novelist (b. 2 Mar 1942)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith