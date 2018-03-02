  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 2, 2018
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
deasil
tantivy
fain
piecemeal
widdershins

widdershins
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

widdershins

PRONUNCIATION:
(WID-uhr-shinz)

MEANING:
adverb: In a counterclockwise, left-handed, or wrong direction.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old High German widar (back, against) + sin (direction). Earliest documented use: 1513. Also see deasil.

USAGE:
“There was a boat, ‘The Messenger’. It went widdershins around the Middle Sea.”
Jim Webster; Dead Man Riding East; AUK Authors; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Religious freedom should work two ways: we should be free to practice the religion of our choice, but we must also be free from having someone else's religion practiced on us. -John Irving, novelist (b. 2 Mar 1942)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith