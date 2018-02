Feb 28, 2018 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

deasil

tantivy

fain



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fain PRONUNCIATION: (fayn)

MEANING: adverb: 1. Willingly; gladly. 2. Rather. adjective: 1. Pleased. 2. Obliged. 3. Eager.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English faegen (glad). Earliest documented use: 888.

USAGE:

Henrik Ibsen (Translation: Edmund Gosse & William Archer); Hedda Gabler; Scribner; 1909.



"Now I would fain work, but am unable to."
Henrik Ibsen (Translation: Edmund Gosse & William Archer); Hedda Gabler; Scribner; 1909.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Man is certainly stark mad: he cannot make a flea, yet he makes gods by the dozens. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)





