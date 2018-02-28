|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Feb 28, 2018This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
tantivy
fain
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fain
From Old English faegen (glad). Earliest documented use: 888.
USAGE:
“Now I would fain work, but am unable to.”
Henrik Ibsen (Translation: Edmund Gosse & William Archer); Hedda Gabler; Scribner; 1909.
See more usage examples of fain in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Man is certainly stark mad: he cannot make a flea, yet he makes gods by the dozens. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)
