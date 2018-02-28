  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 28, 2018
with Anu Garg

fain

PRONUNCIATION:
(fayn)

MEANING:
adverb:1. Willingly; gladly.
 2. Rather.
adjective:1. Pleased.
 2. Obliged.
 3. Eager.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English faegen (glad). Earliest documented use: 888.

USAGE:
“Now I would fain work, but am unable to.”
Henrik Ibsen (Translation: Edmund Gosse & William Archer); Hedda Gabler; Scribner; 1909.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Man is certainly stark mad: he cannot make a flea, yet he makes gods by the dozens. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)

