Feb 27, 2018
Badge of HMS Tantivy, a British submarine
Image: Wikimedia
tantivy

PRONUNCIATION:
(tan-TIV-ee)

MEANING:
adverb: At full gallop; at full speed.
noun: A fast gallop; rush.
adjective: Swift.
interjection: A hunting cry by a hunter riding a horse at full speed.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of obscure origin, perhaps from the sound of a galloping horse’s hooves. Earliest documented use: 1648.

USAGE:
“He supposes himself as a wolf actually to have been galloping tantivy over hill and dale.”
Montague Summers; The Werewolf in Lore and Legend; Dover; 1933.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men of genius are often dull and inert in society, as a blazing meteor when it descends to earth, is only a stone. -Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, poet (27 Feb 1807-1882)

