tantivy



Badge of HMS Tantivy, a British submarine Image: Wikimedia



tantivy PRONUNCIATION: (tan-TIV-ee)

MEANING: adverb: At full gallop; at full speed.

noun: A fast gallop; rush.

adjective: Swift.

interjection: A hunting cry by a hunter riding a horse at full speed.

ETYMOLOGY: Of obscure origin, perhaps from the sound of a galloping horse’s hooves. Earliest documented use: 1648.

USAGE: “He supposes himself as a wolf actually to have been galloping tantivy over hill and dale.”

Montague Summers; The Werewolf in Lore and Legend; Dover; 1933.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men of genius are often dull and inert in society, as a blazing meteor when it descends to earth, is only a stone. -Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, poet (27 Feb 1807-1882)





