piecemeal PRONUNCIATION: (PEES-meel)

MEANING: adverb: One part at a time; gradually.

adjective: Done in stages.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English pecemeale, from pece (piece) + mele, from Old English mael (fixed time). Earliest documented use: 1325.

Steven Savile & David Sakmyster; NDE: The Lazarus Initiative; Crossroad Press; 2015.



Steven Savile & David Sakmyster; NDE: The Lazarus Initiative; Crossroad Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (b. 1 Mar 1939)





