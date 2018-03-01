|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 1, 2018This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
tantivy
fain
piecemeal
Photo: Jim Henderson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
piecemeal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: One part at a time; gradually.
adjective: Done in stages.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English pecemeale, from pece (piece) + mele, from Old English mael (fixed time). Earliest documented use: 1325.
USAGE:
“Information is broken up piecemeal and then given out to the specific agents involved.”
Steven Savile & David Sakmyster; NDE: The Lazarus Initiative; Crossroad Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (b. 1 Mar 1939)
