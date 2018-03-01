  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 1, 2018
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
deasil
tantivy
fain
piecemeal
piecemeal
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

piecemeal

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEES-meel)

MEANING:
adverb: One part at a time; gradually.
adjective: Done in stages.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English pecemeale, from pece (piece) + mele, from Old English mael (fixed time). Earliest documented use: 1325.

USAGE:
“Information is broken up piecemeal and then given out to the specific agents involved.”
Steven Savile & David Sakmyster; NDE: The Lazarus Initiative; Crossroad Press; 2015.

See more usage examples of piecemeal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (b. 1 Mar 1939)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith