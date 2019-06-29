|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
May 28, 2021This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble
This week’s words
chutzpah
quixotry
blowzy
quincunx
whizbang
A sign in Foncquevillers, France, advertising a British military Christmas party, Dec 1916
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
whizbang
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
NOTES:
The term has its origin in the onomatopoeic representation of the sound made by a firearm or firework. It was popularized in WWI as high-speed shells were called whizbangs. It was also the name given to a rocket launcher used by the US Army during WWII.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1881.
USAGE:
“You told me that you have whizbang people in the Devanez family who can read minds and do all kinds of crap.”
Iris Johansen; The Perfect Witness; St. Martin’s; 2014.
“It was in fact a touch firmer over bumps -- despite being equipped with the optional whizbang suspension.”
Joshua Dowling; Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jun 29, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Why is it that one can look at a lion or a planet or an owl or at someone's finger as long as one pleases, but looking into the eyes of another person is, if prolonged past a second, a perilous affair? -Walker Percy, author (28 May 1916-1990)
|
