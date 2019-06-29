

May 28, 2021 This week’s theme

This week’s words

chutzpah

quixotry

blowzy

quincunx

whizbang



whizbang PRONUNCIATION: (WHIZ-bang)

MEANING: noun: 1. Someone or something extraordinarily successful. 2. Someone or something flashy, impressive, technologically innovative, etc. 3. A firework that makes whizzing sounds and loud bangs. adjective: 1. Highly successful or talented. 2. Flashy, impressive, fast-paced, loud, etc.

NOTES: The term has its origin in the onomatopoeic representation of the sound made by a firearm or firework. It was popularized in WWI as high-speed shells were called whizbangs. It was also the name given to a rocket launcher used by the US Army during WWII.

ETYMOLOGY: Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1881.

USAGE:

Iris Johansen; The Perfect Witness; St. Martin’s; 2014.



“It was in fact a touch firmer over bumps -- despite being equipped with the optional whizbang suspension.”

Joshua Dowling; Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jun 29, 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Why is it that one can look at a lion or a planet or an owl or at someone's finger as long as one pleases, but looking into the eyes of another person is, if prolonged past a second, a perilous affair? -Walker Percy, author (28 May 1916-1990)





