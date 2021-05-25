

May 25, 2021 This week’s theme

High-scoring words in Scrabble



This week’s words

chutzpah

quixotry



Don Quixote and Sancho Panza on a crossroad Art: Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873)



quixotry PRONUNCIATION: (KWIK-suh-tree)

MEANING: noun: Absurdly chivalrous, idealistic, or impractical ideas or behavior.

ETYMOLOGY: After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1703. Also see quixotic and quixote

USAGE:

Alistair MacLean & Sam LLewellyn; The Complete Navarone; HarperCollins; 2008. “Neither British nor German hesitated at any time to violate the neutrality of Turkish territorial waters, but by the strange quixotry of a tacit gentlemen’s agreement , hostilities between passing vessels and planes were almost unknown.”Alistair MacLean & Sam LLewellyn;; HarperCollins; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: May my silences become more accurate. -Theodore Roethke, poet (25 May 1908-1963)





