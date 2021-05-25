|
A.Word.A.Day
May 25, 2021This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble
This week’s words
quixotry
Don Quixote and Sancho Panza on a crossroad
Art: Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873)
quixotry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Absurdly chivalrous, idealistic, or impractical ideas or behavior.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1703. Also see quixotic and quixote.
USAGE:
“Neither British nor German hesitated at any time to violate the neutrality of Turkish territorial waters, but by the strange quixotry of a tacit gentlemen’s agreement, hostilities between passing vessels and planes were almost unknown.”
Alistair MacLean & Sam LLewellyn; The Complete Navarone; HarperCollins; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:May my silences become more accurate. -Theodore Roethke, poet (25 May 1908-1963)
