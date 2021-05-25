  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 25, 2021
This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble

This week’s words
chutzpah
quixotry
quixotry
Don Quixote and Sancho Panza on a crossroad
Art: Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

quixotry

PRONUNCIATION:
(KWIK-suh-tree)

MEANING:
noun: Absurdly chivalrous, idealistic, or impractical ideas or behavior.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1703. Also see quixotic and quixote.

USAGE:
“Neither British nor German hesitated at any time to violate the neutrality of Turkish territorial waters, but by the strange quixotry of a tacit gentlemen’s agreement, hostilities between passing vessels and planes were almost unknown.”
Alistair MacLean & Sam LLewellyn; The Complete Navarone; HarperCollins; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
May my silences become more accurate. -Theodore Roethke, poet (25 May 1908-1963)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith