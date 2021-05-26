|
A.Word.A.Day
May 26, 2021This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble
This week’s words
quixotry
blowzy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blowzy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a coarsely ruddy complexion.
2. Disheveled.
ETYMOLOGY:
From English dialect blowze (wench). Earliest documented use: around 1770.
USAGE:
“In her somewhat soiled apron and blue print dress, her face flushed and her hands dirty, she looked the honest, blowzy, noisy wench that she probably was.”
Leo Bruce; Case with No Conclusion; Chicago Review Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:But the fruit that can fall without shaking, / Indeed is too mellow for me. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)
