May 26, 2021
This week’s theme
High-scoring words in Scrabble

This week’s words
chutzpah
quixotry
blowzy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

blowzy

PRONUNCIATION:
(BLOU-zee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a coarsely ruddy complexion.
2. Disheveled.

ETYMOLOGY:
From English dialect blowze (wench). Earliest documented use: around 1770.

USAGE:
“In her somewhat soiled apron and blue print dress, her face flushed and her hands dirty, she looked the honest, blowzy, noisy wench that she probably was.”
Leo Bruce; Case with No Conclusion; Chicago Review Press; 2014.

See more usage examples of blowzy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
But the fruit that can fall without shaking, / Indeed is too mellow for me. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)

