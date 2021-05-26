

May 26, 2021 This week’s theme

High-scoring words in Scrabble



This week’s words

chutzpah

quixotry

blowzy



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



blowzy PRONUNCIATION: (BLOU-zee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having a coarsely ruddy complexion.

2. Disheveled.

ETYMOLOGY: From English dialect blowze (wench). Earliest documented use: around 1770.

USAGE:

Leo Bruce; Case with No Conclusion; Chicago Review Press; 2014.



"In her somewhat soiled apron and blue print dress, her face flushed and her hands dirty, she looked the honest, blowzy, noisy wench that she probably was."
Leo Bruce; Case with No Conclusion; Chicago Review Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: But the fruit that can fall without shaking, / Indeed is too mellow for me. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)





